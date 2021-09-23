Black assures Meralco will be at full strength for PBA playoffs

NORMAN Black assured on Thursday that Meralco will be in full force when it opens its campaign in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup playoffs.

The second-seeded Bolts will have veteran Reynel Hugnatan and injured guard Aaron Black back in harness when they meet No. 7 ranked sister team NLEX in the quarterfinals which starts Sunday.

“We will be complete,” he said after Meralco wrapped up its campaign in the eliminations with an emphatic 79-66 win over Barangay Ginebra on Thursday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

The young Black sat out the team’s last three outings after hurting his right hand in its game against Terrafirma last week, while Hugnatan had to leave the Bacolor bubble in a huff to attend the wake of his mother in Negros Occidental and missed the game against the Kings.

“Reynel Hugnatan will be back this weekend,” said Black. “Maybe Aaron will be out for at least another week. I think he will be re-evaluated next Thursday. Of course, he’s still in the lineup.”

Still the Meralco mentor is confident both will come on board and help the Bolts go deep into the playoffs after missing out the finals of this same conference last year when they lost to Ginebra in their do-or-die game in the semifinals.

“We will have a complete roster, yes,” said Black.

