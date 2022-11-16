Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Rejuvenated Meralco spoils TNT return of Mikey, Gilas boys

    by Reuben Terrado
    KJ McDaniels
    MERALCO stayed unbeaten with KJ McDaniels as import, beating sister team TNT, 97-91, on Wednesday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    The Bolts won their third straight game to improve to 4-5 (win-loss) since McDaniels replaced Johnny O’Bryant, staying very much alive in the race for a place in the quarterfinals.

    McDaniels compiled 26 points and 14 rebounds forthe Bolts, who also got a boost from Raymond Almazan's 21 points and 11 rebounds.

    Meralco spoiled the return of Mikey Williams after a one-week suspension for TNT, which also dropped to 4-5 win-loss.

