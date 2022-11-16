Rejuvenated Meralco spoils TNT return of Mikey, Gilas boys

MERALCO stayed unbeaten with KJ McDaniels as import, beating sister team TNT, 97-91, on Wednesday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Bolts won their third straight game to improve to 4-5 (win-loss) since McDaniels replaced Johnny O’Bryant, staying very much alive in the race for a place in the quarterfinals.

McDaniels compiled 26 points and 14 rebounds forthe Bolts, who also got a boost from Raymond Almazan's 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Meralco spoiled the return of Mikey Williams after a one-week suspension for TNT, which also dropped to 4-5 win-loss.

