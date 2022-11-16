TNT back at full strength as Mikey Williams, Gilas boys return

TNT is back at full strength to make a push for the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner's Cup playoffs with Mikey Williams returning from a one-week suspension.

Williams, hit with a ban by the flagship team of the MVP group for what it termed as 'multiple absences,' immediately started for the Tropang GIGA in his comeback match against Meralco on Wednesday.

His return coincided with the arrival of head coach Chot Reyes and Tropang Giga stars Poy Erram, Roger Pogoy, and Calvin Oftana from Gilas Pilipinas' road games in window five of the Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Williams also sported a new look in his first game since being served a team suspension after the former Rookie of the Year missed practice last October 29.

Things have since been ironed out after Williams had lunch with team manager Jojo Lastimosa and players a few days after the suspension was slapped.

Williams’ presence should be a boost for TNT, which is currently at seventh place with a 4-4 record.