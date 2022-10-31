Meralco bringing in former NLEX import KJ McDaniels as O'Bryant replacement

MERALCO'S import woes could finally come to an end as the Bolts have signed up a familiar face in KJ McDaniels as new import.

Head coach Norman Black confirmed that McDaniels is set to join the team in the hope of salvaging the team's campaign in the Commissioner's Cup.

McDaniels is set to don a team from the MVP group once again albeit a different ballclub. The former NBA cager played for NLEX in the 2021-2022 Governors' Cup although his stint was cut short last March after he had to go home due to his partner giving birth.

His PBA debut came with the TNT franchise.

McDaniels is also expected to pass the height limit since he had already played in the Governors' Cup which features smaller imports than in the Commissioner's Cup.

McDaniels is set to replace Johnny O'Bryant after it was determined that the Bolts' original replacement, Jessie Govan, is over the 6-foot-10 height limit for the Commissioner's Cup.

