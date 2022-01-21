Matt Ganuelas Rosser signs with TNT after declining Terrafirma offer

MATT Ganuelas-Rosser is back with the TNT franchise.

The flagship team of the MVP Group announced on Friday that it acquired the service of the unrestricted free agent after he declined an offer for a new two-year deal from mother team Terrafirma.

TNT team manager Gabby Cui confirmed the acquisition to SPIN.ph, before the team made the official announcement on the team’s Facebook page.

“We’d like to welcome Matt back to the team,” said coach Chot Reyes, who coached Rosser during their time together at Gilas Pilipinas. “Now it’s time to go to work.”

Rosser, 31, spent some of the best years of his career at TNT which he joined in a trade after being picked at No. 4 overall by sister team NLEX in the 2014 rookie draft.

Defense specialist

The Subic-born Fil-Am defense specialist also had stops at San Miguel and Terrafirma, which he left just days ago after declining an offer for a new contract.

Cui said: “Matt brings with him great hustle, energy, and championship experience. Welcome back to TNT Tropang Giga, Matt.”

He is the third player from the 2014 draft class to leave their mother teams under the unrestricted free agency rule that took effect at the turn of the year.

Interestingly, all three transferees joined teams in the two biggest blocs in the league.

Alaska forward Rodney Brondial declined an offer from the Aces to join San Miguel while guard Nards Pinto left Meralco to sign with Ginebra.

Rosser won his first title with TNT as a rookie during the 2015 Commissioner’s Cup.

Ganuelas-Rosser suited up for almost three years with the telecommunication franchise until being traded to San Miguel in 2017 in exchange for RR Garcia.

With the Beermen, he won four more championships as part of the short rotation of coach Leo Austria, before being moved to Terrafirma before the start of the 46th season as part of the CJ Perez package trade.

He averaged 5.0 points, 2.00 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in the Governors’ Cup as a vital cog in the Dyip’s run-and-gun system under coach Johnedel Cardel until his contract expired last Dec. 31.

