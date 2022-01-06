Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Thu, Jan 6
    PBA

    Free agent Brondial signs with SMB after Alaska parting of ways

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Alaska's free agent forward Rodney Brondial is headed for San Miguel.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    IT didn't take long for Rodney Brondial to find a new PBA home.

    The unrestricted free agent agreed to a contract with San Miguel, SPIN.ph learned, although terms of the contract were not divulged.

    The signing came just hours after SPIN.ph reported that Brondial turned unrestricted free agent under the seven-year rule after failing to come to terms on a new contract with the Aces.

    At San Miguel, Brondial will be reunited with college coach Leo Austria, who handled the 31-year-old power forward at Adamson.

    Calls and text messages made to Austria and team manager Gee Abanilla haven't been replied as of post time.

    Brondial was a first-round pick (No. 6) of Barangay Ginebra as part of the 2014 draft class - the first to avail of unrestricted free agency under the seven-year rule.

    Seven-year UFA rule

    In a social media post, Alaska team manager Richard Bachmann admitted both parties failed to come to terms on a two-year deal offered to Brondial by the Aces.

    "We did offer a two-year contract, but I guess that was not enough," said Bachmann.

    The Alaska executive admitted Brondial just exercised his right as an unrestricted free agent - a status that gives him the right to choose the team he wanted to play for.

    "Rodney is part of the batch of players that become free agents when their contract expires. Free to choose which team to go to."

      Brondial was acquired by Alaska in a trade with Magnolia for guard Chris Banchero in 2019.

      Previously, he played for one year with Ginebra during his rookie season, before being traded to Barako Bull in exchange for Jervy Cruz.

      After one season, Barako dealt him to the Purefoods franchise in a two-for-three player trade. In 2018, he won his first only championship with the Hotshots during the Governors Cup.

