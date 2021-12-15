Rafi Reavis set to rejoin Magnolia as he finally gets vaccinated

RAFI Reavis is slated to be vaccinated on Friday in the US on Saturday (Philippine time), making him eligible to play for Magnolia in the coming 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero confirmed that Reavis will be given the Johnson & Johnson jab, which is only taken once.

“His scheduled vaccine is on the 17th,” Victolero said.

Reavis sits out debut

Reavis was initially ruled ineligible to play this conference due to the league-wide mandate that players, coaches, and staff must be fully-vaccinated.

Reavis already missed Magnolia's conference debut - a 114-87 win over Terrafirma on Wednesday - and the big man needs to undergo quarantine after the jab.

But Victolero said the veteran finally deciding to get vaccinated is certainly good news for the Hotshots.

Victolero said Reavis is still very reliable at age 44, as shown in his recent seasons.

“I’m very happy that he decided to be vaccinated. Magandang balita para sa amin. We need Rafi also because of his leadership at kaya pa naman nya maglaro. Sa bubble, maganda ang showing niya.

“Nag-usap naman kami and he is willing to come back and play for us,” said Victolero.

