Mike Harris, Magnolia look good in blowout win over Terrafirma

MIKE Harris had a double-double in his first game with his new team as Magnolia started its 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup campaign with a 114-87 win over Terrafirma on Wednesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Harris displayed the similar style of play he showed three years ago when he played for Alaska, collecting 30 points and 15 rebounds in his return to the league, which coincided with the return of a live audience to its games.

Paul Lee finds his range early against Terrafirma. He finishes with 16 points for Magnolia. PHOTO: PBA Images

Calvin Abueva, Paul Lee, and Ian Sangalang were also excellent in a game where the Hotshots led by as many as 34 points ib dealing the Dyip their second loss in three games overall.

“We want to start strong just like what happened sa bubble. We experienced it before. We want to send the message right away,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.

After a tight contest in the first, the Hotshots went on the attack in the second quarter with Abueva capping the period with a buzzer-beating three from halfcourt for a 46-35 lead.

Magnolia never looked back with Harris scoring 18 in the second half to even lead by 114-80 at one point in the fourth.

Victolero admitted the Hotshots were excited playing in front of the fans for the first time. Magnolia was also part of the previous PBA game with fans last March 8, 2020 in a loss to San Miguel.

“Ang talagang worry ko lang is the waiting and the timing. Kung makikita natin ‘yung first quarter, lahat excited. Once we settled down, ‘yung depensa namin gumanda at umayos at nakuha namin ‘yung timing,” Victolero said.

Abueva finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Lee, back after hurting his shoulder in the Philippine Cup finals series, had 16 points. Sangalang added 10.

Antonio Hester had 21 points and Juami Tiongson finished with 20 in the Terrafirma defeat.

The scores:

Magnolia 114 – Harris 30, Abueva 17, Lee 16, Sangalang 10, Dionisio 10, Ahanmisi 8, Jalalon 8, Dela Rosa 6, Brill 4, Barroca 3, Laput 2, Corpuz 0, De Leon 0, Capobres 0.

Terrafirma 87 – Hester 21, Tiongson 20, Cabagnot 16, Ganuelas-Rosser 10, Cahilig 6, Pascual 3, Melton 2, Calvo 2, Camson 2, Ramos 2, Batiller 1, Adams 0, Celda 0.

Quarters: 18-15; 46-35; 81-64; 114-87.

