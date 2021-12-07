Reavis, other unvaccinated players barred from PBA Governors Cup

AT LEAST two players who have yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be allowed to see action in the 2021 PBA Governors Cup.

Commissioner Willie Marcial took the firm stand on Wednesday as the league got ready to launch its first import-flavored tournament in two years with a double-header at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Magnolia's veteran slotman Rafi Reavis and Terrafirma's newly acquired guard Justin Melton both had asterisks after their names indicating they are unvaccinated in the official lineups released by the league on Wednesday.

Setback for Terrafirma

The news comes as a big blow to the Dyip, who gave up big man James Laput to be able to acquire Melton and Kyle Pascual in a trade just weeks ago.

On the other hand, Laput's arrival softens the blow for the Hotshots as they await any development on Reavis' situation.

Marcial said both players will not be allowed to suit up until they get the jab.

"They will not be allowed to play," said Marcial of the two incidents that mirrored Kyrie Irving's case with the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. "Kahit practice, hindi sila pwedeng sumama. 'Yan ang patakaran ng liga."

Asked if there are other similar cases around the league, Marcial said his office has been informed that at least two other players remain unvaccinated.

One has been included in the lineup; the other was no longer in the official lineup.

