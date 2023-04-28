Jio Jalalon fined half a month's salary for latest 'ligang labas' caper

CHICAGO - For his participation in the unsanctioned, brawl- marred 'ligang labas' game in Catmon, Cebu last weekend, Magnolia has suspended Jio Jalalon for 15 days without pay, a reliable source told SPIN.ph.

A max contract player making P420,000 a month, Jalalon is expected to lose P210,000 in salaries.

This sanction is on top of what the league is set to impose on Jalalon and other players caught violating the PBA's Uniformed Players' Contract (UPC) by rendering their services to other ball clubs without their mother teams' expressed consent.

The source also revealed that since Jalalon had committed the same infraction a couple of years ago, he was made to sign a document agreeing to a stiffer penalty. Hence, the hefty fine.

Magnolia started team practice last Monday and Jalalon has since been banished from the team until he serves his suspension, the source added.

A product of Arellano University, the 5-foot-9 150-pound guard was taken by the Star Hotshots in the 2016 PBA draft. Since then he has grown into a reliable starter under head coach Chito Victolero.

Jalalon, 30, averaged 10.3 points, 6.09 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 11 games during the recently-concluded Governor's Cup Conference.