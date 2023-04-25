Hefty fines, suspension await PBA players involved in Cebu exhibition game

PLAYERS involved in the exhibition game in Cebu over the weekend face tougher sanctions from the PBA.

Deputy Commissioner Eric Castro cited a formal memo approved by the league in 2020 about fines to be handed to players who will be caught suiting up in any unsanctioned tournaments, popularly known as "ligang labas," without the blessing of their respective mother ballclubs.

“We have a memo back in 2020 about slapping P50K fine for those players who are playing in unsanctioned tournaments, especially kapag hindi sila nagpaalam sa mga mother teams nila,” said Castro in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

“And in this case right now yung sa Cebu, mukhang they didn’t get the permit from their mother teams,” added Castro. “If I’m not mistaken, may suspension din yun.”

PHOTO: PBA Images



Castro added Commissioner Willie Marcial is set to meet next week with the personalities involved in the Cebu exhibition match which was marred by an endgame fight between JR Quinahan of NLEX and a foreign player.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Aside from Quinahan, also in the Cebu game were Beau Belga, Jio Jalalon, and Robert Bolick, who all played for Northball team.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Quinahan and the foreign player representing Sirius Star, got into a fight late into the game while positioning for a rebounding play.

Belga later joined the fray by throwing the ball on the same Sirius Star player.