Leo Austria says he's letting Gallent coach SMB in game vs Meralco

AMID questions about his future, San Miguel coach Leo Austria said he'll continue to let one of his assistant coaches call the shots in the Beermen's final elimination-round game of the PBA Commissioner's Cup against Meralco on Friday.

Assistant coach Jorge Gallent has coached the Beermen since Austria was placed under the league's health and safety protocols on Nov. 19, leading the team to a 3-0 (win-loss) run and a 6-5 record that guaranteed SMB the the fifth seed in the playoffs regardless the result of a final match against the also-ran Bolts.

Austria said that momentum is the reason he's letting Gallent handle the reins.

"May momentum kami and ayokong sirain iyon," Austria told the PBA website. "So si coach Jorge muna ulit para sa game bukas, total no-bearing naman."

The multi-titled coach said he was present in SMB practice since recovering and wanted to be there during the Beermen's last few games but decided not to show up.

"Hayaan muna nating si coach Jorge ulit," he added. "Bukod nga doon sa momentum, maganda naman itinatakbo ng team kahit sa mga practices na nandoon ako and system ko pa rin naman ang ginagamit, kung ano sinasabi ko, so okay lang."

Austria said he doesn't know when he will reclaim the reins.

"Hindi ko pa alam, pero for the meantime, si Jorge pa muna," he told the league website.

Austria said Terrence Romeo will be making his long-awaited debut in the game against the Bolts, saying, "He's been practicing really well these past few days and he's ready to go. We really need him to get a feel of the game para makatulong na mai-depensa namin ang title."