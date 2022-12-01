Converge draws SMB in playoffs no thanks to back-to-back losses

CONVERGE is slated to take on San Miguel in the quarterfinals of the PBA Season 47 Commissioner’s Cup - an intriguing match-up that was set even with the Beermen still to play one more game in the eliminations.

The FiberXers have fallen down to the fourth seed in the quarterfinals after back-to-back losses, including their 115-96 defeat to Barangay Ginebra on Wednesday.

Converge will be facing the fifth-ranked team which will be San Miguel regardless of the result of its final game of the eliminations against Meralco on Friday.

The Beermen own a 6-5 win-loss record heading into their game against Meralco. A win will enable San Miguel to occupy solo fifth place at the end of the eliminations.

The Beermen will still end up at No. 5 even if they go down to a deadlock at 6-6 with NorthPort, Phoenix, and even Rain or Shine due to a superior quotient. The Beermen won over all three teams by a total of 30 points, putting them immediately ahead in the quotient system.

The FiberXers and the Beermen will be playing in a best-of-three quarterfinal series with contrasting fortunes to close the eliminations.

Converge has lost two in a row with that defeat over Ginebra after putting together a seven-game winning streak at the end of the eliminations.

After struggling midway in the conference, San Miguel has won three in a row, a streak it can extend with a win over Meralco, which is already out of the playoff race.