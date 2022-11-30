Mystery deepens at SMB as team told to brace for 'changes'

THE mystery at San Miguel Beer deepens.

News of imminent changes in the PBA's most successful team in terms of championships won grew louder after head coach Leo Austria remained absent from team practice on Tuesday.

His continued absence came a day after a report touched on the possibility of longtime assistant coach Jorge Gallent taking over the job permanently.

The official line was that the 64-year old mentor, who has nine PBA coaching titles to his name, was still "out sick."

However, sources said the players were told at team practice on Tuesday that there could be a 'change' forthcoming, allegedly because "of a disconnect somewhere."

Gallent has taken over the coaching reins since last Saturday after Austria entered the league's health and safety protocols.

Gallent has been 3-0 ever since and he sources bared that he has been instructed that if he keeps on winning he gets to keep calling the shots.

Multiple attempts were made to get his side of the story but coach Austria declined to answer our messages and phone calls.

Gallent, on the other hand, is feeling awkward about how things have transpired, another source familiar with the ongoing drama told SPIN.ph.

Gallent has been an assistant coach at San Miguel since 2011 and has been Austira's deputy since 2014.

A message left for Gallent has remained unanswered as of post time.