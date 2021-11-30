As Laput joins Magnolia, TNT trade for Cruz awaits PBA approval

JAMES Laput officially joined Magnolia and is poised to play for a second team in his rookie season in the PBA Governors Cup.

The 6-foot-10 Laput, the tallest player in the last draft, was formally welcomed by the Hotshots on Tuesday during their team bonding at the VFarm Garden Resort in Sta. Maria, Bulacan.

Laput was acquired by Magnolia last week in a trade with Terrafirma for the duo of Justin Melton and Kyle Pascual.

The PBA has yet to serve any notice of the trade's approval.

'Ready for the challenge'

In an IG post, the big man out of La Salle said he’s ready for the challenge after a one-conference stint with the Dyip during the Philippine Cup at the Bacolor bubble last September.

Laput said he’s happy ‘to embrace the Magnolia way,’ and at the same time, thanked Terrafirma for the warm welcome.

“I am so grateful for the beginnings, memories, and choosing me. All love fellas,” he added.

Laput was tapped by Terrafirma in the first round of the last draft at No. 8 overall, a pick it acquired from San Miguel as part of the CJ Perez trade.

Meanwhile, Pascual already began practicing with the same franchise which picked him in the second round of the rookie draft seven years ago.

The trade between TNT Tropang Giga and Blackwater centering on former Gilas special draftee Carl Bryan Cruz meanwhile, remains pending at the PBA Commissioner’s Office.

Under the deal, Cruz along with rookie big man Mark Acuno will be shipped to the Tropang Giga in exchange for Chris Javier and a first round pick next year.

