Retirement far from LA Tenorio's mind: 'Iron Man 2 still coming'

LA Tenorio teased the sequel to his incredible longevity in the PBA, assuring everyone of a finale fit for the league’s Ironman.

LA Tenorio looks back on PBA Ironman record

A day after missing a game for the first time in 745 pro games, the Barangay Ginebra star guard took to social media to reflect on his durability.

“Seventeen straight years playing in the PBA is truly a great blessing for me and my family,” Tenorio’s statement began. “I am truly grateful to God for giving me that strength to play 744 straight games in front of millions of Filipinos all over the world.”

“But streaks are bound to end eventually and sad to say it started last game,” he added. “To all PBA fans and, of course, Ginebra fans, thank you sa lahat ng prayers and nice messages niyo. Really appreciate your love and appreciation sa lahat ng sacrifices na ginawa ko sa career ko for the past 17 years.”

The 38-year-old playmaker, who broke Alvin Patrimonio’s record for consecutive games played in 2019, vowed to recover from a groin injury that will force him to miss the rest of the season.

“I promise I will come back stronger and I will make another streak. Maraming salamat sa inyo,” the former Ateneo star said.

“P.S. I am not retiring yet. Kakatapos lang ng Iron Man 1. Iron Man 2 is still coming,” he ended.