LA Tenorio's amazing 'Ironman' record ends at 744 games

THE longest consecutive games played in PBA history has finally come to an end.

LA Tenorio was not around for Barangay Ginebra's Governors Cup game against Meralco Wednesday night, putting an end to his league record for the most number of straight games played.

The streak ends at 744 games.

Tenorio is out with a groin injury after aggravating the sports hernia he earlier suffered during the finals of the Commissioner's Cup against the Bay Area Dragons.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

“That was devastating to LA. But you know, all of these things come to an end,” said coach Tim Cone later following the Kings’ 112-107 win over the Bolts.

“He’s one of the guys who just doesn’t miss games, he doesn’t miss practices his whole career. And it’s amazing that he’s been able to get this far. And this is a record that is going to be a while for a long time for someone to break because this is actually the first game he missed in his whole career, and he’s already 38 years old.”

As things stand, Mark Barroca of Magnolia now holds the most number of consecutive games played without a miss with 538.

Tenorio played his last game with the Kings on Feb. 19 in a 119-93 blowout of Blackwater. He suited up for 14 minutes and scored eight points, two rebounds, and an assist.

The grizzled playmaker out of Ateneo was a first round pick at no. 4 by San Miguel during the 2006 draft.