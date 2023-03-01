Ginebra star LA Tenorio out for the season due to groin injury

AFTER missing a PBA game for the first time, LA Tenorio is bound to sit out the rest of the PBA Governors' Cup.

The 38-year-old point guard is set to undergo surgery on his groin injury and is set to skip the Kings' bid for a third straight Governors' Cup championship.

"We heard from the trainers he's out four to six weeks, so he's probably out for the season," said coach Tim Cone after the Kings' 112-107 win over Meralco Wednesday in the PBA Governors Cup.

Cone adds: "He's undergoing surgery."

Tenorio wasn't around as Barangay Ginebra drubbed Meralco at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, marking the first time in his 17-year PBA career that he missed a game.

His absence finally broke a string of 744 consecutive games played which remains as a PBA all-time record, eventually earning him the moniker 'Iron Man.'

The season-ending meet will conclude by late April or early May, by which time Tenorio would have just returned from his rehabilitation,

Cone said the Kings decided to devote their game against Meralco to their fallen team captain.

"We said we'll devote this game to LA for not being here tonight," said the Ginebra coach. "It's the end of an era, but it's not the end of LA."