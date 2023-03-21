Emotional scene at Ginebra practice as LA reveals cancer fight to team

THE entire Barangay Ginebra team was left stunned when LA Tenorio made a personal confession at team practice on Tuesday morning.

Accompanied by team governor Alfrancis Chua, Tenorio revealed to the Kings that he’s been diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer just two days after the reigning PBA Governors Cup champions made it to the semifinals of the season-ending meet.

Everybody stunned, the Kings could only offer prayers, kind words, and warm embraces to the team’s longtime captain.

“Sila (Justin) Brownlee, Scottie (Thompson), lahat nagulat. Sila coach Tim (Cone). Nalungkot siyempre, kuya-kuya na nila yan, e,” said Chua.

“Ako lalo nalungkot. Parang anak ko na yan si LA.”

Coming from someone known to be fit and conscious about his health, it certainly was a shocking revelation that sent shockwaves in a basketball-crazy nation.

Tenorio was diagnosed with the disease just a month ago after undergoing colonoscopy, and Chua was the first person he talked to and discuss the matter.

Yet despite his condition, the ‘Iron Man’ that he is, Tenorio still diligently showed up in Ginebra practices.

“Ang lakas nga. Nag-eensayo pa siya, and he’s saying he’s okay,” Chua recalled.

Eventually, Tenorio had to seek treatment and went to Singapore, one of the countries around the world known for its proficient cancer treatment.

“Natanggal na, two weeks ago,” said Chua.

Inevitably, he also had to tell the news to the entire Ginebra unit.

“Sabi niya, 'Ano gagawin natin?' Sabi ko samahan kita sa practice. Kaya tumuloy na kami,” added the San Miguel Corporation (SMC) sports director.

Shortly after the revelation, Tenorio was in high spirit as if he hasn’t been enduring a personal crisis.

“Andun kami, nagkainan, kuwentuhan,” said Chua. “Very strong and very positive itong tao na ito, kaya alam ko malalagpasan niya lahat.

“Prayers siyempre, kailangan yun. I told him hindi ibibigay sa iyo ng Diyos yan kung hindi mo kaya.”

That’s what Iron Man is built for, after all.