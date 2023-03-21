PBA rivals among first to show support in LA Tenorio battle vs colon cancer

THE PBA’s Ironman has unfortunately found a huge crack in his armor after 17 years of playing professional basketball.

In awe of LA Tenorio’s durability, everyone had the same level of shock when the Barangay Ginebra point guard revealed on Tuesday he is battling Stage Three colon cancer.

The local sports community expressed their support for the 38-year-old playmaker, who earlier said he was just nursing an aggravated sports hernia that caused him to miss the rest of the PBA season – only to bare he’s dealing with much more than that.

PBA rival and Gilas Pilipinas teammate Chris Ross was among who those who wished Tenorio well.

Check out some of the other reactions on Twitter.

Reactions to LA Tenorio colon cancer

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓