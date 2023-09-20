Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wed, Sep 20
    PBA

    LA Tenorio confirms basketball comeback after cancer remission

    "Now I am returning to basketball for my love of the game. This time, with a higher purpose," Tenorio says
    by John Mark Garcia
    3 hours ago
    LA Tenorio
    LA Tenorio announces his forthcoming return to basketball upon being cancer-free.
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    HE'S finally back.

    LA Tenorio is set to make his on-court basketball return after a seven-month battle with colon cancer.

    See LA Tenorio declared cancer-free after latest test in Singapore, says Cone

    In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Tenorio shared his emotional story of strength and faith in the road to recovery.

    "The past eight months were really challenging for me and my family. 2023 started off well winning the championship, but closed that conference with a groin injury. Who would have known that was God's way of knocking on my door giving me a sign to rest and mind my body. Soon after, I have been nursing a tumor in my colon," the Gin King ace said.

      "My scan and last test results show no trace of cancer and that the treatment was effective. I am now in remission. Praise God!"

      Tenorio revealed that he will be back doing what he does best.

      "Now I am returning to basketball for my love of the game. This time with a higher purpose. Not as the old LA, but hopefully with the new and better version of myself. I hope I can help inspire people through the game of basketball - that life, winning battles, winning championships are all more meaningful not because of the end goal but because of the journey," Tenorio said.

      "I can't wait to touch a basketball once again. This is my story, and I'm ready to enter the next chapter of my life. And all to His Glory."

      From joining Tim Cone on the sidelines for Ginebra, the eight-time PBA champion will soon be back in uniform but no exact date has been given for his return.

