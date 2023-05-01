Kyt Jimenez looks to 'idol' Terrence for guidance as he applies for PBA Draft

KYT Jimenez has wasted no time making a name for himself in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) while mirroring the style of Terrence Romeo.

From the long hair to the fancy handles, the GenSan guard has patterned his on-court personality after the flamboyant San Miguel star.

As he vies for a spot in the PBA after fifiling his application for the 2023 Rookie Draft, Jimenez revealed he's regularly in touch with his 'idol'.

"Before pa, nakakapagsabay kami mag-ensayo, minsan siya may gusto, pero ako lagi, gustung-gusto ko 'yon, pero ngayon kasi, busy siya kaya di pa kami nagtutugma ng schedule," he shared with SPIN.ph.

The YouTube sensation also shared that TR7's words of wisdom are his biggest motivation to improve his game.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

"Payo niya sa 'kin, kaya ko raw makarating sa PBA, sabi niya na hinihintay niya ako dun, ilang tulog na lang 'yan," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

With still a season left in the MPBL, Jimenez is aspiring to gain more experience before he takes his talent to the pros.

"Nag-apply ako for the PBA Draft pero for now focused muna ako sa MPBL, gusto ko pang malagpasan yung nagawa ko last season para mapakita ko sa mga naniniwala kung saan pa 'yung kaya kong marating," he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Already on Romeo's radar, the next step left for Jimenez is to share the PBA court with the one player he looks up to.

"Sobrang laking inspirasyon ko si Kuya Terrence, sa kanya ko talaga kinopy lahat, kaya gusto ko patunayan din sa kanya na mapa-ligang labas o saan man, pagbubutihan ko," he continued.