Kyt Jimenez emulates idol Terrence Romeo from his looks to his game

KYT Jimenez is very vocal about looking up to Terrence Romeo as his basketball idol.

So much so that the fancy guard out of Perpetual plays and looks like the 30-year-old San Miguel Beer stalwart.

Sometimes a quick glance at the Sarangani playmaker and one could mistake him for TR7.

“Idol ko talaga si Kuya Terrence. Ito nga yung hairstyle niya ginagaya ko talaga, yung number niya, yung playing style niya dahil sa kanya talaga.

“Inspirasyon ko siya.”

What’s good thing is that Romeo isn’t selfish as far as extending help to Jimenez is concerned.

The two have been good friends and would usually check on each other from time to time.

Romeo even teases Jimenez about him taking a long time to make it to the PBA.

“Madalas lang kami magkausap sa Instagram, kinakamusta niya yung ensayo ko,” said the 25-year-old guard in the MPBL.

“Sinasabi niya sa akin inaantay na kita dito. 'Tumatandan na ako, ang tagal mo.' Ginaganun niya ako.”

Playing against Romeo is an ultimate dream for Jimenez, but so does going up against his other court idols such as Jayson Castro and Marcio Lassiter.

But it wouldn’t be long enough before Jimenez takes his act to Asia’s pioneering pro league.

Just last month, Jimenez already made known his intention to apply in the next draft following a stellar stint with Sarangani right in his first season with the franchise.

He already proved his versatility when he became the first player in MPBL history to post a quadruple-double after notching 33 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, and 11 steals in the Marlins’ 125-74 blowout of Mindoro.

The rare feat is Jimenez’s way of saying that he's prepared for the bigger battles ahead in his career.

“Lagi akong nagpupursige na todo ensayo para maipakita ko sa mga tao kung ano ang meron ako,” said the guard, who has earned a cult following on YouTube.

“Ito yung ginagawa kong preparation (para sa PBA).”

Too bad, Sarangani was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs as the Marlins got swept by Rizal EMKAI Xentromall in the Southern Division.

Perhaps, the PBA now beckons for Jimenez.

