How Kyt Jimenez found reassurance that he wouldn't go undrafted

IT was an assurance that came late, but definitely worth the wait.

After all, Kyt Jimenez received a late hint he wouldn’t be snubbed in the 2023 PBA Draft.

Kyt Jimenez hears good news before getting drafted

Top agent Danny Espiritu was the bearer of good news as he was seen approaching Jimenez just seconds before the online sensation’s name was called by San Miguel as the last pick of the ninth round and 76th overall.

Asked what he whispered to Jimenez, Espiritu gave him a relieving guarantee.

“Huwag kang mag-alala. Kahit two teams na lang sila, may tatawag sa’yo,” Espiritu said of what he told Jimenez.

Entering the ninth round, three teams actually still haven’t passed in NorthPort, Converge, and the Beermen.

After the Batang Pier used the 74th overall pick on Joemari Lacastesantos and Andree Flores went to the FiberXers as the 75th selection, Espiritu was seen walking toward the rookie aspirants’ lounge and said something to Jimenez before shaking his hand.

Last October, Jimenez was acquainted with Espiritu as he bared his intention to join the draft. Less than a year later, the 5-foot-11 combo guard turned his dream into reality.

How did Espiritu know that Jimenez would get picked? Apparently, the Beermen coaching staff asked him what he thought of Jimenez. Then he gave them a glowing recommendation.

“Kinausap ako. Sabi ko, ‘Kunin ninyo. Tingnan niyo, magugulat kayo,’” bared Espiritu, who has given way to his son and fellow agent, Marvin, to be Jimenez’s agent under Espiritu Manotoc Basketball Management.

Only three more names were called after Jimenez in Nikko Paranada (NorthPort), Jonathan del Rosario (Converge), and Regie Boy Basibas (NorthPort) before the draft came to an end and left 45 players undrafted.

Hearing your name get called, though, is the easy part. It’s time for Jimenez and the rest to prove they deserve to get contracts.

