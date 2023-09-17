PBA draft drop can't dampen Kyt Jimenez joy over SMB opportunity

KYT Jimenez received the loudest cheers from the Market! Market! crowd on Sunday after he was picked in the ninth round at 79th overall in the PBA Season 48 Rookie Draft.

The 26-year-old Jimenez was the fourth-to-the-last player selected in the draft, but he was grateful nonetheless that he was picked and by no less than the most successful team in the league in San Miguel.

“Parang nasa langit na ako,” said Jimenez. “Pangarap ko ‘to bata pa lang ako.”

The online sensation and former Mavs Phenomenal player said he entered the draft without big expectations, saying he applied for the draft first and foremost to be an inspiration to others with similar dreams.

“For me, naka-mindset naman ako na makuha man o hindi, at least nagawa ko ‘yung goal ko as a player kung saan mararating ‘yung kakayahan ko bilang basketball player," said the former Perpetual player.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

“Kaya ako naglalaro kasi gusto ko makapagbigay ng inspirasyon sa kabataan at sa naghahangad na maka-abot ng mataas na liga. Nakikita ko naman ‘yun na natutulungan ko ‘yung community ng basketball talaga,” said Jimenez.

Jimenez, who prior to being drafted also gained the distinction as the only player in the MPBL to notch a quadruple double, said he had to hold back tears upon hearing his name called on Draft Day by the Beermen.

“Hindi ko expect na kukunin ako, mapi-pick ako ng San Miguel. Kanina, naiiyak na lang ako na natawag pa ‘yung pangalan ko kahit bandang huli na. Will ni Lord ‘yun kaya nagpapasalamat ako kay Lord,” said Jimenez.

Being drafted by San Miguel means that he will have a chance to share the court with his idol Terrence Romeo.

Jimenez revealed Romeo spoke to him before the draft.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

“Sobrang saya din kasi sobrang tagal ko na hindi nakakasama si Kuya Terrence. Nagkakausap lang kami. Pero ngayon, magkakasama uli kami sa ensayo. Sobrang laking opportunity sa akin ‘yun kasi mas marami akong matututunan sa kanya at sa mga beterano ng San Miguel,” said Jimenez.

Jimenez was also thankful for the cheers he received from fans.

“Hindi ko inexpect na ‘yung pinakamataas na liga, ‘yung PBA, nandiyan pa rin ‘yung mga tao na sumusuporta sa akin na ma-pick man ako o hindi, andun pa rin ‘yung suporta na binibigay nila sa akin,” said Jimenez.

