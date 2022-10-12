Mr. Quadruple Double Kyt Jimenez keen to join PBA draft

AFTER proving he belongs in mainstream hoops, Kyt Jimenez is hoping to reach the biggest stage of basketball in the Philippines.

Just two days after recording the MPBL’s first-ever quadruple-double, the 25-year-old YouTube sensation and Mavs Phenomenal product bared his intention to join the PBA draft in the future.

The Sarangani Marlins standout came to watch Commissioner’s Cup action on Wednesday as he sought PBA connections through veteran agents Danny and Marvin Espiritu.

“Syempre pangarap ko pong makatungtong dito, makapaglaro po talaga,” Jimenez said. “Siguro finish strong po muna ako kung ano yung ginagawa ko ngayon. Tingnan ko po kung ano yung will ni Lord, kung saan niya ako dadalhin.”

Born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and raised in Quezon City, the 5-foot-11 combo guard showed flashes of brilliance during his time at University of Perpetual Help, before an ACL injury put a dampener on a promising career.

Jimenez made a comeback in the spotlight in the MPBL where he wasted no time to make his mark with the Marlins.

Scattering 33 points, 13 boards, 11 assists, and 11 steals in the Marlins’ 125-74 win over Mindoro on Monday is the latest proof.

“Yung hard work ko, yung trabaho ko tuwing mag-eextra training ako on my own, siguro nag-bunga lang po siguro lahat ng mga times na ako lang mag-isa sa court,” Jimenez said. “Then, siguro dahil pinagpe-pray lagi kay Lord, siguro siya po yung gumawa ng way na binigay niya sa’kin yung ganung history.”

“At pag naglalaro ako, ine-enjoy ko lang po talaga,” he added. “Gusto ko lang maging masaya sa court and gusto ko mapangiti, mapasaya yung mga taong nanonood, and ayaw ko masayang pagpunta nila, kaya tuwing may game, binubuhos ko po talaga kung anong meron ako.”

Jimenez was also hit among fans as a PBA visitor, drawing requests for selfies during halftime of the second game of the doubleheader that saw Magnolia roll to a 111-97 win over NLEX.

“Syempre sarap po sa feeling,” Jimenez said. “Pinakamataas na liga na po dito sa atin sa Pilipinas ‘to tapos habang halftime kanina, hindi ko din in-expect na pupunta sa akin yung mga nanonood para magpa-picture. Sobrang nakakagaan sa pakiramdam.”

But transitioning from PBA visitor to PBA player, Jimenz knows he still has a long way to go.

“Para sa akin, porket nakapag-ganun ako, syempre iba pa rin po,” he said. “Kailangan pa rin pagtrabahuhan. Hindi ako pwede mag-relax. Hindi ako pwede magpabaya. Kailangan pa rin i-earn.”

“Marami pa akong kailangan patunayan, kasi itong liga na ‘to, iba po talaga ‘to. Talagang malalaki, kilalang players makakalaro ko dito.”

