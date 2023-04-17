Patience pays off as Kib Montalbo delivers in surprise Game 4 start

KIB Montalbo stepped up when TNT needed him the most in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup Finals.

Montalbo stepped up in his first start of the conference, tallying a season-high 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting from three-point range in the Tropang GIGA’s 116-104 win over Barangay Ginebra that evened the series at 2-2.

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa said Montalbo’s play was exactly what the team needed after Roger Pogoy was ruled out for the rest of the season due to a fractured finger in his right hand.

“Kib was a huge, huge part of this game,” said Lastimosa. “Without Roger there, we need to find someone to step in to at least help out on the offensive side.”

The former De La Salle guard said he has always been staying ready in preparation for situations like in Game Four, where he delivered four of TNT’s league finals record of 21 three-pointers.

“Ang mindset ko throughout the game is to stay ready. Si Roger wala and coach placed me sa starting position. I was actually here before sa finals as a starter. Hindi naman ako nakakalaro. I just still put in the work and stay ready,” said Montalbo.

“You’ll never know. Things like that happen. I just stayed ready and I just want to help the team. Sabi rin ni coach Jolas, kita ‘yung attitude niyo na ayaw niyo manalo. Ayaw niya matalo. Ayoko [din] talaga matalo,” said Montalbo.

The highlight of Montalbo’s night was a buzzer-beating three from near halfcourt to end the first half that extended TNT's lead to 59-41 before returning to the dugout.

The play saw Jayson Castro’s inbounds pass bouncing into the legs of Montalbo before he recovered the ball and threw up the shot just in time to beat the clock.

The 27-year-old Montalbo was the first one to admit that the play was obviously not intended for him.

“Mali ko ‘yun. Coach Jolas drew the play. I thought denied na si [import] Rondae [Hollis-Jefferson] so umakyat ako. Napunta lang sa akin ‘yung bola. I was aware na may konting oras pa, binato ko na lang. Thank God it went in,” said Montalbo.

Montalbo said he will continue to show the same mindset in the next games.

“Kung ilang minutes ang ibigay ni coach Jolas sa akin, I’ll provide defense and energy sa court. Still the same,” said Montalbo.