KG Canaleta now an unrestricted free agent after Blackwater cut

IS it the end for Nino 'KG' Canaleta's long PBA career?

The 16-year pro found himself without a team at the turn of the year when Blackwater declined to make a new offer after his old contract expired on December 31.

Blackwater officials confirmed to SPIN.ph that the five-time slam dunk champion has been given his release by the ballclub and is now an unrestricted free agent.

According to his agent Danny Espiritu, the veteran forward is still fielding offers before deciding on his next move.

Another big man, Frank Golla, has also been released by the Bossing while rookie Mark Acuno was picked up by TNT from Blackwater's unrestricted free agent list.

Turning 40

Canaleta, who will turn 40 on February 12, was picked No. 6 overall by Air21 Express in the 2005 rookie draft and played for nine teams in a journeyman career.

On October 29, 2019, the former UE star was acquired by Blackwater in the trade that enabled the Meralco Bolts to get their hands on Allein Maliksi.

He has played in two games with the Bossing in the PBA Governors Cup before being given his walking papers.

