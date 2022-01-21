Rookie Mark Acuno picked up by TNT from Blackwater free agent list

UNHERALDED rookie Mark Acuno did end up with TNT Tropang Giga.

The telecommunication franchise picked up the services of the young big man from the free agent list in the hope of bolstering its frontcourt that continues to miss injured players Troy Rosario and Carl Bryan Cruz.

Team manager Gabby Cui confirmed TNT’s acquisition of the 6-foot-7 center, who will initially be placed on the reserved list.

Blackwater, which picked the former University of the East slotman in the second round of last year’s draft, relegated Acuno to its unrestricted free agency list with rights to salary.

Originally, he was part of the package for the Blackwater-TNT trade that will send him along with Cruz to the Tropang Giga for big man Chris Javier and a first-round pick in the 2021 draft.

But the PBA office ordered a revision to the trade and instead had veteran Jay Washington and a pair of second round picks in the 2022 and 2025 draft in exchange for Cruz, who played for coach Chot Reyes during his time as Gilas Pilipinas mentor.

Acuno, who was hardly utilized by the Bossing during his brief stint with the franchise, was signed to a one-year deal shortly after the draft.

