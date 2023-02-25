Kevin Murphy takes five long years before returning to PBA. Here’s why

IT took Kevin Murphy five long years before finding his way back to the PBA.

Just so happened the person that brought him here to play for San Miguel in 2018 was no longer around.

Kevin Murphy on PBA return

Feisty lady agent Sheryl Reyes was the one responsible for recruiting Murphy for the Beermen in the Governors’ Cup five years ago, but unfortunately died of cancer in 2019.

Reyes of course, was best known for offering Justin Brownlee to Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone as an early replacement to the injured Paul Harris back in the 2016 Governors’ Cup.

Without Reyes, Murphy didn’t get to find his way back to Asia’s pioneering pro league until this year through the help of a new Fil-Am agent.

“I wish I could have been back earlier the last time I was here in 2018. I’ve been everywhere in between those times. But I’m here now,” said 32-year-old import.

A second-round pick of the Utah Jazz in the 2012 draft, Murphy has now taken his act to the NorthPort Batang Pier, with who he is helping to make a late push for a playoffs berth.

The Tennessee Tech product scored a PBA career-high 47 points and 16 rebounds as the Batang Pier recorded their second straight win by rallying past Blackwater, 110-104.

NorthPort raised its record to 2-6 and remained in the fight for a quarterfinals slot.

Murphy disclosed he would have loved to come on board a little bit earlier for the team as a replacement for Marcus Weathers.

The Batang Pier lost their first four games with Weathers before replacing him with Murphy, who has so far gone 2-2 with the team.

“But everything happens for a reason,” Murphy said. “So hopefully, we can finish this season strong, and maybe I will be back next year. You never know.

“Like I said I love being here. But I’m here now, so we’ll see what we can do now from here on.”