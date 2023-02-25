Kevin Murphy drops 47 as NorthPort adds to Blackwater frustrations

KEVIN Murphy delivered in the clutch to help NorthPort rally past Blackwater, 110-104, for its second straight win in the PBA Governors Cup Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Batang Pier import scored 12 straight points in the homestretch to finish with a game-high of 47 points in a fitting follow-up to their breakthrough win over Terrafirma two days ago.

Robert Bolick helped clinch the win with an endgame three-pointer that made it 108-101 as Northport improved to a 2-6 record overall and kept its flickering playoffs hopes alive.

“Kahit na this is our second win lang, at least we’re going up and not going down kung kalian patapos na yung liga,” said winning coach Bonnie Tan. “So sana pataas pa.”

Murphy highlighted his game with 16 rebounds and a 5-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc.

His guns were blazing in the final four minutes when he scored 12 straight points to turn around a 93-96 deficit into a 105-101 lead with 53 seconds to play.

It didn’t help any Blackwater’s cause as big man Trop Rosario fouled out with 3:20 to go and the team holding to a slim 96-95 lead.

Bolick added 24 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, while rookie JM Calma had 10 as the other local player to finish in double figures for the Batang Pier.

It was a heartbreaking loss for Blackwater, which led by as many as 62-49 early in the third quarter and practically dominated the game until Murphy found his range in the stretch run.

Import Shawn Glover led the Bossing with 20 points and nine rebounds, Gab Banal had 19, and JV Casio with 14, including 11 in the fourth period.

The scores

NorthPort (110) -- Murphy 47, Bolick 24, Calma 10, Tolentino 9, Zamar 6, Sumang 6, Chan 3, Taha 2, Santos 2, Munzon 1, Balagasay 0, Caperal 0.

Blackwater (104) -- Glover 20, Banal 19, Casio 14, Ayonayon 12, Taha 9, Ular 8, Suerte 7, Rosario 7, Ilagan 6, Hill 2, Escoto 0, DiGregorio 0, Amer 0.

Quarterscores: 25-21; 49-58; 74-78; 110-104.