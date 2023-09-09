Kemark Carino, Zavier Lucero, Brandon Bates add size to PBA draft pool

ADD Kemark Carino to what is shaping up to be a deep, talent-laden PBA Rookie Draft class.

Sources confirmed the 6-foot-8 center has formally filed an application for the September 17 draft, joining a burgeoning pool that is expected to be headlined by Fil-Am guard Stephen Holt.

No announcement has been made on the applicants by the league, which plan to release the full list at the end of the Fiba World Cup.

A media release is expected on Monday.

Aside from Carino, other big men who have filed their applications are 6-8 Fil-Aussie Brandon Bates, UP Maroons star Zavier Lucero, and 6-foot-8 Fil-Am forward Keith Datu.

Carino, a member of the original 23 for '23 Gilas pool of Chot Reyes, played for Aomori Wat's in the second division of the Japan B.League after forgoing his final collegiate season with San Beda.

His last overseas stint was with Pegasus Brunei in the Malaysian league.

