Kemark Carino signs with Pegasus Brunei in Malaysian league

KEMARK Carino is heading overseas again, this time linking up with Pegasus Brunei, which competes in Major Basketball League in Malaysia.

His agency Titan Management Group bared the news on Monday.

The 6-foot-8 center last suited up for Marinerong Pilipino in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup where he posted 6.5 points on 40 percent shooting from the field, to go with 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks.

Carino, 24, played for Aomori Wat's in the second division of the Japan B.League after forgoing his final collegiate season with San Beda.

Pegasus competed in the Filbasket International Championship under Filipino coach Jade Padrigao and featuring Jean-Luc Morel and Thai big man Wutipong Dasom.

