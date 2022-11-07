Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Kemark Carino signs with Pegasus Brunei in Malaysian league

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    Former B2 League player Kemark Carino is joins a Brunei squad after a short stint with Marinerong Pilipino.
    PHOTO: Aomori Wat's

    KEMARK Carino is heading overseas again, this time linking up with Pegasus Brunei, which competes in Major Basketball League in Malaysia.

    His agency Titan Management Group bared the news on Monday.

    The 6-foot-8 center last suited up for Marinerong Pilipino in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup where he posted 6.5 points on 40 percent shooting from the field, to go with 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks.

    Carino, 24, played for Aomori Wat's in the second division of the Japan B.League after forgoing his final collegiate season with San Beda.

    Pegasus competed in the Filbasket International Championship under Filipino coach Jade Padrigao and featuring Jean-Luc Morel and Thai big man Wutipong Dasom.

