Former Gilas target Stephen Holt a 'game-changer' for PBA draft: Guiao

VETERAN Stephen Holt has shaken up the projections in the coming PBA Rookie Draft when he turned in his application last week.

League sources confirmed the 6-foot-4 Fil-Am guard turned in his application last week for the September 17 draft, joining what is shaping up as one of the deepest rookie classes in the pro league in years.

There is also a belief that Holt, a US NCAA Division I player who is a veteran of the NBA Summer League, NBA G League, and various leagues around Europe, is a strong candidate to be the No. 1 pick overall.

"It's a surprise for me. His name never came up until recently," said Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao, adding Holt's entry makes of for the anticipated non-availability of projected top pick Sedric Barefield.

Holt was also a longtime target of Gilas Pilipinas, from the time Chot Reyes took over the national team program in 2013. Only his failure to obtain a Philippine passport before turning 16 kept him from playing for the Philippines.

The only drawback, some teams feel, is Holt's age.

Still Guiao, whose team owns the No. 3 and 4 picks in the coming rookie draft, expects Holt to make an impact in the league similar to Barangay Ginebra guard Stanley Pringle and TNT star Mikey Williams.

"Holt will make an immediate impact for any team that picks him. Even at 31 years old, he's still good for a couple of years at his peak. Solid all-around player who will have size advantage at the guard position playing in our local setting," Guiao said.

"He will impact the league similar to Stanley Pringle and Mikey Williams."

