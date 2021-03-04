Kelly Williams making PBA comeback after signing two-year TnT deal

KELLY Williams is coming out of a brief retirement after signing a two-year contract with TNT, team manager Gabby Cui confirmed on Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but the confirmation came just moments after Williams was spotted by netizens in a video in practice at the Moro Lorenzo Sports Center shared by no less than returning TNT head coach Chot Reyes.

[See Is that Kelly Williams doing drills in TNT practice in Chot video?]

“Welcome back Kelly, great to have you back,” said TNT team governor Ricky Vargas said in the club’s official statement.

Cui said the 39-year-old Williams will be vital to TNT’s title bid in the coming seasons.

“We would like to welcome Kelly back to TNT Tropang GIGA,” Cui said. “His leadership and experience will help us achieve success in the coming conference.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos