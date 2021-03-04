Is that Kelly Williams doing drills in TNT practice in Chot's IG video?

IS Kelly Williams set for a comeback?

That appears to be the case based on an Instagram post by comebacking TNT head coach Chot Reyes.

On Thursday, Reyes posted a video with a caption “Handles” in which TNT players were working on their dribbling skills at the Moro Lorenzo Gym. In the video, curiously, is what appears to be Williams taking part in the training session.

As of posting time, TNT has yet to issue a statement.

Last year, Williams announced his retirement from basketball after 15 years in the league, which came as a surprise to management.

Incidentally, in his retirement announcement, Williams thanked Reyes for giving him the break in 2005 that made his PBA career possible.

Reyes, in turn, gave a lengthy tribute to the former Gilas Pilipinas mainstay on social media.

If he makes a comeback, Williams won’t be coming in totally out of shape based on his recent posts on social media where he is seen religiously working out.