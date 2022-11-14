Arana thankful to Ayo for entrusting a rookie like him with final shot

JUSTIN Arana wasn't surprised to hear Converge coach Aldin Ayo call his number for the final shot in the match against Rain or Shine.

The 23-year-old Arana said the system at Converge calls for anyone to be prepared for any scenario including the chance to take the last shot in a close game.

The Converge rookie delivered after he drained a shot from inside with 15.1 seconds left, enabling the FiberXers to capture a 102-101 victory over Rain or Shine.

“Kasi kahit sino puwedeng mag-take over,” said Arana. “Kahit sino puwedeng kumuha nun. Nung sinabi na sa akin ibibigay, siyempre ready naman ako kasi ‘yung tiwala na binigay niya sa akin, kailangan ko talaga maging ready.”

Ayo confirmed that they drew the play up for Arana as the first option with the rookie receiving the inbound pass from Quincy Miller before putting on the moves against Santi Santillan at the post for the winning basket.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The fourth pick in the PBA Season 47 draft was already having a good game prior to the game-winner. He ended up scoring seven of his career-high 16 points in the fourth quarter.

The Converge big man said he was determined to help the team come back and preserve their winning streak that now stands at seven.

Watch Now

“Siyempre, down kami ng malaki. Kailangan naming mag-doble effort. Hindi ka puwedeng mawalan ng kumpiyansa kahit naghahabol kayo. Siyempre gusto naming ma-continue ‘yung winning streak namin,” said Arana.

PHOTO: marlo cueto

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Arana said he is thankful to Ayo for trusting a rookie to take the biggest shot of the night.

“Malaking bagay kasi ‘yung last play po talaga, dinrawing niya para sa akin. Sobrang nagpapasalamat ako sa kanya na sobrang nagtitiwala siya sa akin kahit rookie pa lang ako, binigay niya sa akin ‘yung last play talaga,” said the bullstrong big man.