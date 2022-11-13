Arana game-winner completes great Converge comeback vs Rain or Shine

JUSTINE Arana scored the game-winning shot with 15.1 seconds left as Converge came from behind to beat Rain or Shine, 102-101, on Sunday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Arana’s heroics completed the FiberXers’ comeback from 17 points down that enabled the franchise to extend its winning streak to seven games and reach the playoffs in its first conference under coach Aldin Ayo.

Arana finished the game with a spin move inside over Santi Santillan to drain the short stab as Converge finally took the lead after trailing by 88-71.

With Rain or Shine left without a timeout, the Elasto Painters went the length of the court and Rey Nambatac missed the final shot of the game, triggering the celebration from the Converge bench and its fans at the Big Dome.

“Yes it was,” said Ayo when asked if the play was for Arana. “Actually, it was a botched play. Justine was not able to hit the screen. But the purpose of the inbound is to isolate Justine inside the paint.”

“Good thing that Justine was able to convert it. But kudos to the players for executing the play,” said Ayo.

Jeron Teng added 20 points including six in the final quarter to aid the comeback, making up for the struggles of Quincy Miller, who only had 19 points on 0-of-6 from threes.

Arana added 16 points and seven rebounds while four players led by RK Ilagan had 11 points apiece.

Ryan Pearson had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Rain or Shine, which appeared to weather the storm after the import nailed a corner jumper for a 101-98 lead.

The scores:

Converge 102 – Teng 20, Miller 19, Arana 16, Ilagan 11, Tratter 11, Melecio 11, Ahanmisi 11, Stockton 3, Tolomia 0, Racal 0, Ambohot 0.

Rain or Shine 101 – Pearson 25, Mamuyac 24, Asistio 16, Caracut 11, Nambatac 10, Santillan 6, Belga 4, Norwood 3, Demusis 2, Borboran 0.

Quarters: 25-27; 55-57; 69-84; 102-101.