Gallent, SMB move on from EASL: ‘Whatever happens in Japan, stays in Japan'

THE 120-106 win over NLEX, in a way, came as a measure of redemption for the San Miguel Beermen.

After losing by big margins in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week, the Beermen returned to their winning ways to remain at second place in a tie with Barangay Ginebra after the penultimate playdate of the PBA Governors Cup.

Coach Jorge Gallent said the dominant win was a way for the team to regain its confidence after ending up with a 0-2 record in Japan, including a 55-point drubbing at the hands of Rhenz Abando and Anyang KGC.

“This was a bounce-back game (for us),” said Gallent following the post-game presser at the Philsports Arena. “This win let us forget about our experience in the EASL.”

Gallent isn’t making excuses and acknowledged the blowout losses San Miguel suffered in the week-long meet where the PBA’s most successful franchise lost two games by an average margin of 41.5 points.

But how we wished the Beermen were better prepared before going to war in Utsunomiya and Okinawa to battle the champion teams of the different leagues around Asia.

“I just wish we did better. But really it was a lack of time and preparation. So really had a hard time,” added Gallent.

The campaign also proved costly for San Miguel as it lost big man June Mar Fajardo to MCL injury early in its game against Ryukyu Golden Kings. The incident will have the six-time MVP sitting out at least six to eight weeks and out of the playoffs of the season-ending meet.

There was no conscious effort not to talk about the embarrassing losses and the unfortunate fate suffered by the 6-foot-11 Fajardo during team practices and just before the game against the Road Warriors, according to Gallent.

“I’ve talked about it when we lost in Japan and then I stopped there. So the games in Japan stayed in Japan. We’re in the Philippines now, so we’ll just focus on the PBA,” said Gallent.

“Whatever happens in Japan, stays in Japan.”