Abando, Anyang KGC win by 55 over San Miguel in EASL game

OKINAWA, Japan – Anyang KGC put on a dominating performance, routing San Miguel, 142-87, on Saturday to send the Beermen home winless in the 2023 EASL Champions Week campaign at the Okinawa Arena.

Omari Spellman poured in 53 points and 13 rebounds, while Filipino import Rhenz Abando added 22 points on 9-of-15 from the field in the 55-point victory as Anyang finished Group A play with a 2-0 win-loss record to close in on a spot in the finals.

The Beermen found no answer to the onslaught of Spellman and Abando, as they ended the campaign with a 0-2 win-loss record, with the Philippine teams closing the EASL tournament winless.

The winning margin could also spell the difference for Anyang KGC, currently the first placer in the KBL regular season, as it awaits the winner of the other group match between Ryukyu Golden Kings and the Taipei Fubon Braves.

It was still a close game in the first quarter, until Spellman and Abando went berserk to close the period with a 40-20 lead.

Abando also provided a couple of highlights including a slam in the third that gave Anyang a 105-61 lead.

Spellman hit 12 three-pointers to help Anyang in the rout.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Byeon Junhyeong added 18 points and shot 3-of-7 from threes, while Darryl Monroe had 15 points, 17 rebounds, and 14 assists for Anyang.

Cameron Clark led the way with 35 points and 10 rebounds while CJ Perez had 26 points and seven rebounds for San Miguel, which missed the services of June Mar Fajardo, Chris Ross, and Terrence Romeo in the game.

The scores:

Anyang KGC 142 – Spellman 53, Abando 22, Byeon J.H. 18, Monroe 15, Bae B.J. 14, Park J.H. 9, Jung J.W. 7, Moon S.G. 3, Han S.H. 1, Yang H.J. 0.

San Miguel 87 – Clark 35, Perez 26, Cruz 7, Enciso 6, Lassiter 5, Govan 2, Tautuaa 2, Manuel 2, Brondial 0.

Quarters: 40-20; 69-36; 109-65; 142-87.