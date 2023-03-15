San Miguel denies NLEX a twice-to-beat spot in PBA playoffs

SAN Miguel defeated NLEX, 120-106, on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena in their first game back from the EASL Champions Week and denied the Road Warriors a twice-to-beat advantage in the PBA Governors’ Cup playoffs.

Cameron Clark tallied 45 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Beermen to their eighth victory in 10 outings in their first game since June Mar Fajardo suffered an MCL injury during their disappointing campaign in the EASL.

“It’s just about the players stepping up,” said San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent. “They knew June Mar was injured. They just stepped up, which is good. They learned to play without the big boy. It’s good and I hope they will continue to play hard and play with a lot of effort.”

“We have to really double up on offense and defense when June Mar is not here,” Gallent added.

San Miguel led by as many as 21 points, but still needed clutch baskets from Clark and CJ Perez in the final stretch to put NLEX away.

Clark nailed a jumper, two of his 10 points in the final canto, with 4:16 to play to close a 9-4 run, essentially putting his former team that he played for in last season’s Governors’ Cup away.

Perez had 23 points and seven rebounds to also help Clark close the game by scoring 13 points in the fourth. Jericho Cruz had 16 points, while Allyn Bulanadi had 14 points, 10 in the fourth, to help San Miguel build a big lead early.

Wayne Selden Jr. had 32 points while Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser chipped in 29 points and 15 rebounds for NLEX in the defeat.

NLEX dropped into a share of fourth with Meralco and Magnolia with a 7-4 slate but dropped to sixth in the seedings after the tiebreak system was applied.

Meralco got the No. 4 seed and the twice-to-beat advantage that goes with it by virtue of a superior quotient, having beaten both Magnolia and NLEX in the elims.

The scores:

San Miguel 120 – Clark 45, Perez 23, Cruz 16, Bulanadi 14, Enciso 8, Lassiter 8, Manuel 4, Tautuaa 2, Ross 0, Romeo 0, Brondial 0.

NLEX 106 – Selden Jr. 32, Ganuelas-Rosser 29, Trollano 14, Anthony 8, Miranda 5, Rosales 5, Alas 5, Nieto 2.

Quarters: 28-19; 61-47; 88-75; 120-106.