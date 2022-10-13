Jayson Castro signed by TNT to three-year extension through 2025

EVEN with one year still left in his current contract, Jayson Castro was signed by the TNT Tropang Giga to a fresh three-year extension through to the 2025 PBA season.

Castro's longtime agent Danny Espiritu said the maximum deal began rectroactively on August 31, 2022 and ends on September 1, 2025, by which time a player once regarded as Asia's best point guard will be 39.

"I would like to thank TNT management for the continued trust," said Espiritu after 'The Blur' signed his sixth contract with the flagship team of the MVP Group since being picked third overall in the 2008 rookie draft.

Castro's old contract wasn't supposed to end until August 2023, but TNT management offered the extension with plenty of time left, Espiritu added.

The former Gilas Pilipinas mainstay is the second major piece in the TNT lineup to be locked down to a long contract in a span of nine days.

On October 4, the Tropang Giga signed Calvin Oftana to a similar 3-year extension after acquiring the rising star from sister NLEX in a three-team trade.

