Castro the brightest spot for TNT after near-triple-double despite injury

JAYSON Castro put together a superb performance but in a losing cause in Game Seven despite being a few days removed from suffering a severe sprained ankle in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup finals.

Jayson Castro on Game Seven

Castro had a huge night on Sunday with 32 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists but TNT lost to San Miguel, 119-97, after a barrage of points from its opponent in the final period.

Castro said TNT did its best, but San Miguel was just too strong.

“Lumaban naman kami hanggang uli. Pero siyempre, lakas talaga nila eh. Kitang kita naman,” said Castro with a smile.

Castro played on Sunday after missing Game Six due to a sprained ankle he suffered in the match prior. Sitting out gave Castro a chance to rest his foot, and it paid dividends.

The veteran put on a show, outscoring the entire San Miguel team, 19-18, in the third period as TNT took an 89-84 lead. But the San Miguel became unstoppable early in the fourth with a 17-0 blast that TNT could not counter.

“’Yung second group nila, hindi namin mai-stop. Kahit mai-stop, meron silang pang-counter. Sobrang congratulations sa San Miguel. Deserve nila mag-champion talaga,” said Castro.

Despite his excellent showing, the two-time Mythical Five member in the Fiba Asia Cup said he was playing through pain, and it appeared to be compounded by a few incidents of contact that left him on the floor.

But Castro said he had endure those body pains for the team.

“Okay naman. Maraming masakit pero kailangan maglaro talaga. At the same time, (kailangan) tulungan ‘yung team in a way na kayang tulungan. Pero talagang hindi kinaya.

Castro said the absence of head coach Chot Reyes after he entered the league’s protocols also didn’t help TNT’s cause in Game Seven.

“Malaking bagay siyempre pagdating sa mga adjustments, siyempre marami siyang alam. Pero andiyan siya o wala, nagiistep up naman ang mga coaches para sa kanya,” said Castro.

Castro missed the chance at a second straight Philippine Cup crown, but the 36-year-old vowed to come back strong in the next conferences.

“Pero learning experience uli ito para sa next championship, may paghuhugutan kami,” said Castro.

