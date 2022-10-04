Prized TNT acquisition Calvin Oftana signed to 3-year extension

TNT has rolled out the red carpet for Calvin Oftana.

Even before playing his first official game with the franchise, the 26-year-old wingman was signed to a three-year contract by the Tropang Giga on the eve of their PBA Commissioner’s Cup debut against Magnolia.

TNT team manager Jojo Lastimosa said Oftana was given a three-year extension that will kick in after the rookie contract he signed with the Tropang Giga's sister team NLEX expires in December, 2022.

"It's an extension for three years as [Oftana's old contract] is expiring in December 2022," said Lastimosa, confirming that the new deal will lock down Oftana to a contract with TNT until the end of the 2025 season.

Big wigs of the MVP group led by governor and PBA board chairman Ricky Vargas were present to welcome the rising sophomore forward during the contract signing held on Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Vargas was with Lastimosa, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al S. Panlilio, NLEX executive Ronald Dulatre, and Oftana’s representative PJ Pilares.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Oftana, the former NCAA MVP from San Beda who describes himself as a mere probinsiyano, was acquired by TNT in a three-team trade during the off season that also involved his previous mother team NLEX and Blackwater.

Watch Now

He was the No. 3 overall pick in last year’s rookie draft by the Road Warriors, where he rose to become the team’s second leading scorer behind guard Kevin Alas.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Oftana was a major piece in NLEX’s rotation when it made the semifinals for only the second time in franchise history during last year’s Governors Cup, losing to eventual champion Barangay Ginebra Kings in five games.

The new contract meant Oftana will be a fixture in the Tropang Giga rotation in the foreseeable future.

Unless he does a Kiefer Ravena.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.