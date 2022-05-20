Nick Demusis rewarded with a Phoenix contract extension

SOPHOMORE Nick Demusis will be returning for a new season with Phoenix Fuel LPG.

The 6-foot-4 Demusis was signed to a one-year contract extension by the Fuel Masters on Friday, making him the latest player to be given a new deal by the franchise.

Demusis was picked by the Fuel Masters in the second round of last year’s draft at No. 18 overall and played in 25 games last season, averaging 2.9 points and 2.9 rebounds.

The Fil-Am player, husband of former courtside reporter and now newscaster Rizza Diaz, was with representative Marvin Espiritu when he signed the new contract in the presence of coach Topex Robinson and team manager Paolo Bugia.

Before Demusis, Phoenix already signed to new contracts veterans RJ Jazul and Jake Pascual, together with third-year guard Sean Manganti.

Phoenix was perhaps the busiest team in the recent PBA draft where it selected a total of eight players.

The team picked in the second round Tyler Tio, Chris Lalata, Encho Serrano, and Enzo Joson, and then added Alvin Baetiong and Leonard Esguerra in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

They also got Nino Ibanez (fifth round) and Nichole Ubalde (sixth round).

