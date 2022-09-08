Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Thu, Sep 8
    Jason Perkins out for the season for Phoenix after knee surgery

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Jason Perkins Phoenix injury
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    PHOENIX faces a huge challenge in its coming campaign in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

    Already without top gunner Matthew Wright, the Fuel Masters will also missed the services of reliable big man Jason Perkins, who recently underwent surgery on his knee and is likely out for the rest of the season.

    READ: Converge acquiring Melecio, Porter from Phoenix in trade for Adamos, Lojera

    The injury has been bothering Perkins for a long time now that he had to go under the knife as soon as possible.

    Acquiring the services of sophomore big man Ben Adamos in a trade with Converge should serve the Fuel Masters well in the absence of Perkins, who led the team in scoring during the Philippine Cup with a 16.0 average and second in rebounds with 7.9 per game.

      The 6-foot-4 Perkins' injury layoff comes at a time when Phoenix also lost the services of Wright, who opted not to renew with the franchise and accept an offer to play in the Japan B League.

      Without Perkins, the Fuel Masters will have to look for veterans Sean Anthony and Jake Pascual and young big man Larry Muyang to man the frontcourt for the team together with Adamos and import Kaleb Weeson.

      The Fuel Masters didn’t make the playoffs of the recently-concluded Philippine Cup in Wright’s final conference with the team.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

