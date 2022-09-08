Converge acquiring Melecio, Porter from Phoenix in trade for Adamos, Lojera

ALJUN Melecio is set for a reunion with former college coach Aldin Ayo at Converge.

The 23-year-old guard is set to be acquired by the FiberXers in a two-on-two trade with the Phoenix Fuel Masters on Thursday.

According to sources, Melecio along with big man Kris Porter are being moved to Converge for the Phoenix pair of rookie Kurt Lojera and Ben Adamos.

The trade papers have been submitted to the PBA office for approval, the sources added.

Once approved, the trade would pave the way for a reunion for Melecio and Ayo, who won a championship at De La Salle during the UAAP Season 79.

This is the the first major move made by Converge management since Ayo took over the coaching reins from Jeff Cariaso last month.

