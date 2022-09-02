Matthew Wright signs with Kyoto Hannaryz in Japan B.League

MATTHEW Wright is heading to Japan after all.

The Fil-Canadian gunner confirmed he has agreed to terms with the Kyoto Hannaryz as he is set to play in the Japan B.League for the 2022-23 season.

The team announced the news on Friday days after Wright bid his PBA ballclub Phoenix Super LPG adieu.

"I am excited to embark on this new journey and looking forward to reuniting with coach Roy Rana. I'm eager to help take this team to the next level and build a winning culture with the organization. Thank you to all the supporters and I look forward seeing you at the games," he said.

Wright spent the past six years with the Fuel Masters, steering the team to the semifinals twice all while earning a PBA Mythical Team nod once back in the 2020 season.

The 31-year-old averaged 15.0 points on 30-percent shooting from deep, to go with 5.9 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 steals this past PBA Philippine Cup.

He joins a Kyoto squad which finished tied for 19th last season with a 14-43 record behind former TNT import David Simon and Justin Harper.

It's a fresh start for Wright who gets a chance to face off against fellow Pinoy imports Kiefer Ravena of Shiga Lakes, Thirdy Ravena of San-En NeoPhoenix, Dwight Ramos of Levanga Hokkaido, Bobby Ray Parks of the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, and Justine Baltazar of Hiroshima Dragonflies in the first division.

