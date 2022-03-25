Japeth admits calf injury has taken away his explosiveness

JAPETH Aguilar is keeping his fingers crossed he'll still be able to join Barangay Ginebra for the rest of their campaign in the PBA Governors' Cup.

The 35-year-old Aguilar was in street clothes on Friday when the Kings repeated over the NLEX Road Warriors, 104-94, for a commanding 2-0 lead in their best-of-five semifinal series.

The Ginebra big man hopes to rejoin the Kings in their quest for a second straight Governors Cup crown although his status remains day-to-day due to the Grade 2 calf strain he aggravated in the series opener.

"Ginagawa namin ang lahat para mapabilis ang recovery pero as of now, day to day ako," said Aguilar.

The veteran big man isn't practicing with the Kings after he was advised by doctors to take a complete rest.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone expects his high-flying big man to be available as early as Sunday, but prefers to err on the side of caution.

Loss of explosiveness

Aguilar said most affected by the injury is the loss of his explosiveness.

"Hirap akong mag-sprint and other stuff," he admitted.

Initially, Aguilar said he didn't mind the pain in his calf until he aggravated it in the quarterfinals series against TNT.

"Hindi ko na siya iniisip and then yun nga nag-tighten up," he added.

"Those things are uncontrollable na hindi mo mai-expect. Nagsimula siya sa contusion, tapos tinamaan siya last game. Hindi ko naman inaasahan na it will lead to...

"Kasi as much as possible, gusto kong makatulong sa mga teammates ko."

Game 3 of the semis is slated on Sunday, with the 6-foot-9 Aguilar again listed as a game-time decision when Ginebra tries to close out NLEX.

