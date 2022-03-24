Japeth Aguilar a 'game-time decision' for Ginebra in Game Two vs NLEX

JAPETH Aguilar is a big question mark for Barangay Ginebra in Game Two.

Coach Tim Cone said the Ginebra big man is a 'game-time decision' for Game Two of the Gin Kings' PBA Governors Cup semifinal showdown against the NLEX Road Warriors at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Grade 2 calf strain

Cone revealed Aguilar suffered a Grade 2 strain in his calf during the 95-86 victory ovet NLEX in the opener of the best-of-five series that put the Gin Kings just two wins away from a return to the Governors' Cup Finals.

"He will be evaluated by Dr. (Raul) Canlas again tomorrow (Friday) before the game," said Cone. "His status is day to day and a game-time decision whether he can play or not."

Aguilar went straight to the hospital from the Mall of Asis Arena for a checkup on his calf, whose injury he appeared to have aggravated in the Kings' 95-86 comeback win against the Road Warriors in the series opener on Wednesday night.

Aguilar finished with four points and five rebounds before heading to the bench. He still played briefly in the third quarter before going out for good at the 10:43 mark with Ginebra trailing by just a single point, 47-46.

Cone said Aguilar initially hurt his calf in the Kings' do-or-die game against TNT Tropang Giga last Saturday.

"In the second TNT game, somebody kicked him in the calf," Cone recalled. "And there's a bruise on the muscle and it weakens the muscle."

The injury had Aguilar not practicing with the team for two days prior to the start of the best-of-five semis.

"He missed the two days of practice because he was not sturdy on it. So we don’t know if it got worse or what happened," said Cone.

